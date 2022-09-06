Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Hiker dead after group runs out of water, got lost on trail in extreme heat

Capt. Dave Folio with Scottsdale Fire says the group was about four miles in on the trail when they got lost and their phones died.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff, Holly Bock and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – A man in his 20s died Monday afternoon when a group of hikers he was with ran out of water and got lost on a trail in Arizona.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 1:30 p.m. for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead near Cave Creek, AZ Family reports.

“When we got out on that trail, the temperature on the asphalt alone was reading 127 off of our truck. I think it was 109 outside, so it was extreme heat,” said Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio.

According to the fire captain, a group of six was about four miles in on the trail when they ran out of water and got lost.

Their phones were dead, and they had to borrow someone else’s to call 911.

When deputies and firefighters arrived, the group of hikers was flown to safety.

A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital, where he later died from extreme heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Officials said the other five hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Folio is reminding hikers to be mindful of the extreme temperatures and to bring plenty of water if they plan on hitting the trials.

“If you get to half your water, we’re asking people to turn around and go back to the trailhead,” Folio said. “Have a plan. Know your limitations.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
We have two chances of development in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become a major hurricane later this week
Brooke Causey
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman 6 times outside Conway restaurant
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
3 adults, 1 child hurt in boat fire in Cherry Grove on Labor Day
Mustang week breaks U.S record in an attempt to break Guinness World Record
Mustang Week coming back to Myrtle Beach in 2023 after new partner saves event

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 19-year-old killed in fiery Longs crash remembered for positive impact on loved ones
.
VIDEO: Applications open for Horry County Habitat for Humanity interest-free homebuyer program
.
VIDEO: N.C. man accused of driving away from Myrtle Beach traffic stop with child in car
.
VIDEO: Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman 6 times outside Conway restaurant
FILE - Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs is displayed on...
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe