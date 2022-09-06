Highway Patrol reports injuries in Florence County crash, lanes closed

Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - At least one person is injured and traffic is blocked on Cashua Drive after a crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday near the Sparrow and Kennedy Tractor Company according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety traffic monitoring website.

No further information is currently available.

Stay ith WMBF News for updates.

