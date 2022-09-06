Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

GRAPHIC: Florence County Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video from crash that killed paramedic, biker

WMBF News has opted to only show the headlights of the car as it is about to go through the crash scene and then some of the aftermath.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam video from the night a Florence County EMS paramedic and a motorcyclist were killed.

WMBF News obtained the dash cam video through a Freedom of Information Act request. It shows the dash cam of a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper.

The video shows the trooper heading to a crash on August 9 along Pamplico Highway involving two motorcycles.

RELATED COVERAGE:

***WARNING: Some may find the details and the video graphic***

WMBF News has opted to only show the headlights of the car as it is about to go through the crash scene and then some of the aftermath.

The trooper’s vehicle pulls up to the wreck and the dash cam video shows first responders attending to those involved in the initial crash.

The video then shows a car’s headlights on the wrong side of the road, barreling toward the crash scene, hitting a first responder head-on and then continuing at a high rate of speed through the scene and hitting a trooper.

Sheriff TJ Joye told WMBF News that the vehicle went through the scene at about 60 miles per hour.

Later in the video, first responders are seen rushing to help those who were hit by the car.

The crash resulted in the deaths of Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver and Cedric Gregg, a motorcyclist that was involved in the first crash. A Florence police officer and state trooper were also hurt in the crash.

The driver of the car, 71-year-old Jacqueline Williams, faces two counts of reckless homicide. She is currently out of jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
We have two chances of development in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become a major hurricane later this week
Brooke Causey
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman 6 times outside Conway restaurant
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
3 adults, 1 child hurt in boat fire in Cherry Grove on Labor Day
Mustang week breaks U.S record in an attempt to break Guinness World Record
Mustang Week coming back to Myrtle Beach in 2023 after new partner saves event

Latest News

.
VIDEO: N.C. man accused of driving away from Myrtle Beach traffic stop with child in car
.
VIDEO: Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman 6 times outside Conway restaurant
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
Deputies release photo of suspect who wounded 2 at Ladson DMV
Dashcam video from the crash where a Florence County paramedic and motorcyclist were killed.
GRAPHIC: Dashcam video of crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist