GRAPHIC: Florence County Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video from crash that killed paramedic, biker

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam video from the night a Florence County EMS paramedic and a motorcyclist were killed.

WMBF News obtained the dash cam video through a Freedom of Information Act request. It shows the dash cam of a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper.

The video shows the trooper heading to a crash on August 9 along Pamplico Highway involving two motorcycles.

***WARNING: Some may find the details and the video graphic***

WMBF News has opted to only show the headlights of the car as it is about to go through the crash scene and then some of the aftermath.

The trooper’s vehicle pulls up to the wreck and the dash cam video shows first responders attending to those involved in the initial crash.

The video then shows a car’s headlights on the wrong side of the road, barreling toward the crash scene, hitting a first responder head-on and then continuing at a high rate of speed through the scene and hitting a trooper.

Sheriff TJ Joye told WMBF News that the vehicle went through the scene at about 60 miles per hour.

Later in the video, first responders are seen rushing to help those who were hit by the car.

The crash resulted in the deaths of Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver and Cedric Gregg, a motorcyclist that was involved in the first crash. A Florence police officer and state trooper were also hurt in the crash.

The driver of the car, 71-year-old Jacqueline Williams, faces two counts of reckless homicide. She is currently out of jail on a $100,000 bond.

