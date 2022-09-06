Florence woman killed in single-vehicle crash, police investigating
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) -- A woman was killed Sunday evening following a single-vehicle crash in Florence.
Timesha Annika Hough, 24, of Florence, died in the crash according to Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken.
Hough was driving at a high speed when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.