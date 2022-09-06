Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence woman killed in single-vehicle crash, police investigating

(WCJB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) -- A woman was killed Sunday evening following a single-vehicle crash in Florence.

Timesha Annika Hough, 24, of Florence, died in the crash according to Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken.

Hough was driving at a high speed when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
We have two chances of development in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become a major hurricane later this week
Brooke Causey
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman 6 times outside Conway restaurant
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
3 adults, 1 child hurt in boat fire in Cherry Grove on Labor Day
Mustang week breaks U.S record in an attempt to break Guinness World Record
Mustang Week coming back to Myrtle Beach in 2023 after new partner saves event

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 19-year-old killed in fiery Longs crash remembered for positive impact on loved ones
.
VIDEO: Applications open for Horry County Habitat for Humanity interest-free homebuyer program
.
VIDEO: N.C. man accused of driving away from Myrtle Beach traffic stop with child in car
.
VIDEO: Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman 6 times outside Conway restaurant
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman...
Deputies release photo of suspect who wounded 2 at Ladson DMV