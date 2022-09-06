Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Steamy Tuesday ahead, better rain chances late week

A few showers & storms today.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another mild morning as you get ready to head back to work or get the kids ready for school this morning. We’ll look at a steamy Tuesday on tap today before rain chances and cloud cover cool us off for the end of the work week.

TODAY

Highs today will climb into the upper 80s for the beaches with the lower 90s inland. It’s going to be a warm and steamy day for the first week in September. The humidity alone will make it feel like the mid-upper 90s today before a few storms fire up during the middle of the day and into the afternoon.

It's a warm Tuesday on tap with a 30% chance of showers and storms.
Rain chances will remain limited today with only a 30% chance of a shower or storm. The better chances will arrive to end the work week with higher moisture content and a boundary located along the Carolinas.

WEDNESDAY

That boundary that will move into the Carolinas will swing through on Wednesday in the form of a cold front. While this front won’t do much in the way of relief, it will keep storm chances in the forecast at 30%. As the front begins to stall out over the Carolinas, this boundary will serve as a region where daily showers and storms look to form for each day this week and into the weekend. Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 80s on Wednesday for the beaches with the lower 90s inland. More clouds and an unsettled weather pattern arrives late Wednesday and into the end of the work week.

Here's a look at the increasing rain chances for the end of the week.
END OF THE WEEK

With more rain chances and clouds in the region, temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler Thursday through the weekend. Each day will hold onto the 40% chance of showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s for both the beaches and the inland areas.

Cooler temperatures late in the week with more clouds and rain chances.
The rainfall over the course of the week will add up over time. Both the EURO and GFS continue to support the idea of 1-2″ of rain by early next week. Keep in mind this is over the course of seven days so there will be some days where you stay dry but others where heavy rain from afternoon storms should add to your rain totals. The best thing to do? Download the First Alert Weather App for each storm chance as we head into the late week. Afternoon storms will produce locally heavy rain, thunder and lightning each day.

