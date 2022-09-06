Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Summer time heat, humidity and a few storms on Wednesday

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer time heat and humidity will continue through Tuesday with a risk of scattered storms. Rain chances increase again by the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

The day will get off to a warm and humid start with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Afternoon temperatures will climb to near 90 across the area and combine with high humidity to produce a heat index around 100. Pop up showers and a few thunderstorms are likely through the mid to late afternoon hours. Wednesday’s rain chances will peak around 30%.

Hot and humid with a few storms around Wednesday afternoon.
Hot and humid with a few storms around Wednesday afternoon.(WMBF)

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Slightly drier and cooler air will work into the Carolinas for Thursday and Friday. Afternoon temperatures will drop to lower to middle 80s and with slightly lower humidity, rain chances will drop to around 20%.

The best risk of scattered showers and a few storms arrives on Wednesday.
The best risk of scattered showers and a few storms arrives on Wednesday.(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The upcoming weekend may feature a surge of tropical humidity into the region to increase rain chances once again. If enough tropical moisture moves into the area, then some locally heavy rain will be possible at times. With mostly cloudy skies and higher rain chances, the temperatures will be held down into the lower 80s.

Better rain chances return this weekend with a risk of heavy rain.
Better rain chances return this weekend with a risk of heavy rain.(WMBF)

