FIRST ALERT: Earl becomes the second hurricane of the season, forecast to sideswipe Bermuda

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re just five days away from the historical peak of hurricane season (September 10th). The tropics remain active as we head into a new week with Danielle, Earl and another chance of development.

HURRICANE EARL

At 8:00 PM Tuesday, the center of Hurricane Earl was located by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 24.4 North, longitude 65.8 West. Earl is moving toward the north near 6 mph and this motion is expected to continue into tomorrow with a gradual turn to the north-northeast on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda by Friday morning.

Winds have increased to 80 mph. (WMBF)

Data from the Hurricane Hunters indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected over the next couple of days and Earl is forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

Tropical Storm conditions are possible on Bermuda beginning on Thursday afternoon where a Tropical Storm Watch is in place.

Earl is forecast to pass close to Bermuda on Thursday and Friday. (WMBF)

HURRICANE DANIELLE

At 8:00 PM Tuesday, the center of Hurricane Danielle was located near latitude 42.5 North, longitude 40.3 West. Danielle is moving toward the east-northeast near 7 mph. A faster east-northeastward motion is expected to begin by tonight. A slow counterclockwise turn is then forecast to occur at the end of the week. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next several days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

EASTERN TROPICAL ATLANTIC

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue near the Cabo Verde Islands extending southwestward several hundred miles in association with a broad area of low pressure. Environmental conditions are conducive for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in a few days while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. Upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development late this week. The Chance of development is 60%.

Currently tracking 4 systems in the Atlantic. (WMBF)

AFRICAN COAST

A tropical wave currently located over western Africa is forecast to emerge offshore into the eastern Atlantic in a day or two. Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for some slow development thereafter as the system moves west-northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is 20%.

