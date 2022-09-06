Submit a Tip
Deputies release photo of suspect who wounded 2 at Ladson DMV

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a gunman who wounded two people Tuesday afternoon at the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Ladson.

Sheriff Duane Lewis described the person they are searching for as a man, about 6 feet tall with a slim build, about 18 to 25 years old wearing skinny jeans and a gray sweatshirt.

Deputies released a photo just before 3:30 p.m. of a man they call the suspect in the shooting.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released this image of a person believed to be the gunman who wounded two people at the Ladson DMV Tuesday afternoon.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

He said deputies are searching for the gunman and asked people to stay clear of the area for at least an hour as the search continues.

Of the two victims, Lewis said it appeared that the first victim was the intended target and the second may have been an innocent bystander.

He estimated there were 40 law enforcement officers in the area searching for the shooter.

Berkeley County dispatchers received a call reporting a shooting at the DMV, located on Wimberly Drive, just after 1:30 p.m. Lewis said no DMV employees were injured.

Posted by Live 5 News on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Cpl. Carli Drayton said it is still a very active scene.

“Motorists are asked to stay clear of the area while deputies process the crime scene,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

