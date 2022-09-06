Submit a Tip
Crews work two-vehicle crash in Socastee area, lanes blocked
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - A two-vehicle crash is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.

The accident happened around 7:46 a.m. in the area of Highway 707 and Friendship Lane in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Lanes of traffic around the crash are blocked as crews work the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area to prevent delays.

Officials say no injuries are reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Horry County Police Department are also at the scene.

SCHP is investigating.

