HCPD: Chase ends in crash in Loris; suspect in custody

(WITN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A chase in the Loris area ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County police.

A spokesperson for Horry County police, Mikayla Moskov, said there was a brief pursuit and it ended near the intersection of Main and Butler streets in the city of Loris.

Police said no one was hurt and the suspect is in custody.

It’s not clear what sparked the chase, but police are still investigating.

