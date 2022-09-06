Submit a Tip
Baby surrendered safely in Greenville Co. over the weekend

baby, birth, generic premature
baby, birth, generic premature(WILX)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) announced that a baby was surrendered safely over the weekend under Daniels Law.

Officials said the baby was accepted at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital on Sunday, September 4, 2022, and DSS took custody of the child.

According to officials, the baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, and weighed 1 pound, 12. 5 ounces. He is currently receiving additional medical care.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Greenville County Family Court.

Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year. They also reiterated that Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option for people to surrender babies up to 60 days old. Anyone interested in learning more about the Safe Haven Act, also known as Daniel’s Law, can visit DSS’ website.

