Applications open for Horry County Habitat for Humanity interest-free homebuyer program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Habitat for Humanity of Horry County works with families to achieve their goal of becoming a homeowner, and if you share that same dream, you can now apply for Habitat’s Homebuyer program.

The Homebuyer program is a 12-to-18-month program where upon completion, families can purchase their Habitat home with an interest free mortgage.

During those months, you will attend monthly financial classes, pay down your current debt and pay closing costs.

You will also partner with Habitat for Humanity to complete a minimum of 300 sweat equity hours to help build your home.

Here’s how you qualify:

· Must have lived in Horry County for at least a year

· Be an American citizen, legal resident or have the right to work in the U.S.

· Your household income must fall between 35%-85% of the median level income for Horry County

· Show a need for safe and affordable housing

· Ability to pay a 30-year interest-free mortgage

· Willing to partner with Habitat for Humanity

Jason Greene, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Horry County, said their main mission is to provide safe and affordable housing to families in the community.

“We do that by bringing people together and help us build the homes. We really not only want to build homes, but we want to build communities and hope for people that are really looking for a decent and safe place to live,” said Greene.

The last day to submit an application is September 30, at 3 p.m.

You can click this link to find the application.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.