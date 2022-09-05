Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Student loan forgiveness will not be taxed in South Carolina, SCDOR says

More democrats are backing student loan help, while Republicans question the costs. (CNN, WESH, WXIX, TWITTER| @WHITEHOUSE @SENJOHNBARRASSO @CHUCKGRASSLEY)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – There is more good news for those who will be able to take advantage of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue stated that student loan forgiveness is not subject to being taxed in the Palmetto State.

In a tweet, the SCDOR stated that in May 2022, the South Carolina General Assembly adopted IRC Section 108(f)(5).

“To the extent a student described in IRC Section 108(f)(5) is forgiven for federal Income Tax purposes and excluded from federal taxable income, then the amount is also excluded from South Carolina taxable income,” the SCDOR explained.

A couple of weeks ago, Biden announced that he will cancel $10,000 in federal student loans. It applies to those who earn less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for couples who file taxes jointly. And Pell Grant recipients will be eligible for an additional $10,000 in debt relief for a total of $20,000 that could potentially be canceled.

To receive loan forgiveness relief, borrowers will need to fill out an application. The application is expected to be available by early October.

CLICK HERE for more information on the federal student loan forgiveness and to make sure you’re prepared.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened early Saturday, according to officials.
19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905, coroner says
Three systems to watch
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become a major hurricane later this week
Officials said the wreck happened in the area of Conbraco Circle at around 9:20 p.m.
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
Coastal Carolina wins their season opener over Army, 38-28
Coastal Carolina tops Army before record crowd at Brooks Stadium, 38-28
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Thousands of race fans descend upon Darlington Raceway for Labor Day weekend
.
VIDEO: Hospitals share how you can avoid paying them a visit on Labor Day
.
VIDEO: SCDNR offers boating tips before heading out on water during Labor Day
Three systems to watch
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become a major hurricane later this week