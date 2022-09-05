SCHP: 19-year-old killed in fiery crash after hitting ditch, culvert in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol provided new information on a crash that took the life of a 19-year-old man.

Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers were called to the wreck around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 905 in the Longs area, near Sarvis Farm Road.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said a 2016 Cadillac SUV was heading north on Highway 905 when the SUV ran off the road to the right, crossed the centerline and ran off the road to the left. Lee said the SUV ended up hitting a ditch, then a culvert before it overturned and caught fire.

The driver of the SUV died.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the driver as 19-year-old Jonah Prince of Loris.

The crash remains under investigation.

