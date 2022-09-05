SCHP: 1 killed after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-95 in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person died after colliding with a tractor-trailer along I-95 in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said a 2004 Porsche SUV and a tractor-trailer were both headed south on I-95 when the SUV rear-ended the back of the tractor-trailer near mile marker 88.

The driver of the SUV died. The identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

