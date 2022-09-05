Submit a Tip
SC deputies search for missing man with dementia, uncle of Chadwick Boseman

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (Fox Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia and Type 2 diabetes.

Deputies say Tony Boseman was last seen in the Boseman Road area at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Boseman was last seen wearing camo pants, a green shirt, black shoes and a LA baseball cap, deputies say.

Tony Boseman’s family confirmed that he is the uncle of the late “Black Panther” actor, Chadwick Boseman.

Anyone who sees Boseman is asked to call deputies at 864-260-4440.

