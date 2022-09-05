Police seeking information after man found dead in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Monday morning in Lumberton.

Police said 46-year-old Tony Jacobs was found just before 1 a.m. on Seneca Street.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation did not reveal any visible traumatic injuries.

They said they are waiting on autopsy and toxicology results to determine Jacobs’ cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-681-3845.

