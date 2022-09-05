Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police seeking information after man found dead in Lumberton

Magnifying glass
Magnifying glass(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Monday morning in Lumberton.

Police said 46-year-old Tony Jacobs was found just before 1 a.m. on Seneca Street.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation did not reveal any visible traumatic injuries.

They said they are waiting on autopsy and toxicology results to determine Jacobs’ cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-681-3845.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened early Saturday, according to officials.
19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905, coroner says
Three systems to watch
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become a major hurricane later this week
Officials said the wreck happened in the area of Conbraco Circle at around 9:20 p.m.
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
Coastal Carolina wins their season opener over Army, 38-28
Coastal Carolina tops Army before record crowd at Brooks Stadium, 38-28
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Thousands of race fans descend upon Darlington Raceway for Labor Day weekend
.
VIDEO: Hospitals share how you can avoid paying them a visit on Labor Day
.
VIDEO: SCDNR offers boating tips before heading out on water during Labor Day
The wreck happened early Saturday, according to officials.
SCHP: 19-year-old killed in fiery crash after hitting ditch, culvert in Longs area