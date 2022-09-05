Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping

Cleotha Abston
Cleotha Abston(Memphis Police Department)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher.

Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with/fabricating evidence early Saturday morning.

Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, went missing after a jog near the University of Memphis campus on Friday, Sept. 2, at 4:30 a.m.

Around 6:45 a.m., a man found the victim’s cellphone and Champion slide sandals lying in the street.

According to the affidavit, Abston’s DNA was found on the slides, and investigators discovered surveillance footage, from the Malco Theater on Germantown Parkway of Abston wearing the same slides a day before the abduction.

Police contacted the owner of the cleaning service they believed Abston worked for and the owner verified that Abston worked there and gave police his information.

Investigators used his cellphone records to determine that he was near 3876 Central Avenue during Fletcher’s abduction, said police.

Police interviewed a witness and stated that Abston went to his brother’s house around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police said the witness saw Abston cleaning the inside of the GMC Terrain with the floor cleaner and stated he was behaving oddly.

His brother also saw Abston washing his clothes in the sink of the house, and he was acting very strange, said police.

A U.S. Marshals task force went to the address on Saturday morning and saw the vehicle and Abston standing in the doorway. He attempted to flee but was captured, according to the affidavit.

Abston would not tell police where to find Fletcher, the affidavit said. Police said the physical evidence and facts of the case lead them to believe Fletcher “suffered serious injury.”

Abston’s bond is set at $500,000. He will appear in court on Sept. 6.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened early Saturday, according to officials.
19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905, coroner says
Three systems to watch
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become a major hurricane later this week
Officials said the wreck happened in the area of Conbraco Circle at around 9:20 p.m.
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
Coastal Carolina wins their season opener over Army, 38-28
Coastal Carolina tops Army before record crowd at Brooks Stadium, 38-28
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Thousands of race fans descend upon Darlington Raceway for Labor Day weekend
.
VIDEO: Hospitals share how you can avoid paying them a visit on Labor Day
.
VIDEO: SCDNR offers boating tips before heading out on water during Labor Day
Three systems to watch
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become a major hurricane later this week
2 juveniles, 1 adult shot during house party in Maxton, police say