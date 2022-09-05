Submit a Tip
Mustang Week coming back to Myrtle Beach in 2023 after new partner saves event

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Mustang Week will make its return to Myrtle Beach in 2023 after the event announced that 2022 would be its last year in the Grand Strand.

Donna Mills with Mustang Week confirmed with WMBF News that the event has been saved.

“Since we announced that this would be our last year doing Mustang Week, we’ve heard from a lot of you hoping for the event to continue,” Mustang Week posted on Facebook. “Well, we are happy to say that we have found a partner that will save the event and allow it to continue.”

Mustang Week thought that 2022 was the final year after the city of Myrtle Beach decided not to renew the event’s contract to host the event at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea explained it had more to do with Mustang Week being an outdoor event rather than being held indoors.

Bryan Worley, one of the original founders of Mustang Week, said there really wasn’t another place in Myrtle Beach to host the event.

But with the new partner, Mustang Week will now be held from Sept. 4 – Sept. 10, 2023, at the Myrtle Beach mall.

The organizers said to stay tuned for more details on the 2023 event.

