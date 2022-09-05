Multiple agencies respond to boat fire in Cherry Grove on Labor Day

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating a boat fire in the Cherry Grove area.

Greg Lucas, a spokesperson for SCDNR, said officers were called around 2:15 p.m. Monday to the Johnny Causey Landing in Cherry Grove for the fire.

Several agencies, including North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue, also responded to help with fire.

Lucas said there were people taken to the hospital before SCDNR officers arrived to investigate, so right now it’s not clear how many people were hurt in the boat fire.

WMBF News has reached out to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue to get more information on the victims.

