Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Multiple agencies respond to boat fire in Cherry Grove on Labor Day

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating a boat fire in the Cherry Grove area.

Greg Lucas, a spokesperson for SCDNR, said officers were called around 2:15 p.m. Monday to the Johnny Causey Landing in Cherry Grove for the fire.

Several agencies, including North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue, also responded to help with fire.

Lucas said there were people taken to the hospital before SCDNR officers arrived to investigate, so right now it’s not clear how many people were hurt in the boat fire.

WMBF News has reached out to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue to get more information on the victims.

Check back with WMBF News for more updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three systems to watch
FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become a major hurricane later this week
The wreck happened early Saturday, according to officials.
19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905, coroner says
Officials said the wreck happened in the area of Conbraco Circle at around 9:20 p.m.
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
Coastal Carolina wins their season opener over Army, 38-28
Coastal Carolina tops Army before record crowd at Brooks Stadium, 38-28
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Thousands of race fans descend upon Darlington Raceway for Labor Day weekend
.
VIDEO: Hospitals share how you can avoid paying them a visit on Labor Day
.
VIDEO: SCDNR offers boating tips before heading out on water during Labor Day
City of Myrtle Beach Ocean Boulevard
‘Great year, people are happy’: Some Myrtle Beach businesses excited to make it through busy summer season