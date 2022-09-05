Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Hospitals share how you can avoid paying them a visit on Labor Day

By Makayla Evans
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand Medical Center typically sees an increase of patients over Labor Day weekend, but they make sure to prepare in case you have to pay them a visit.

During the holiday weekend, Grand Strand Medical Center has more staff working in operating rooms and ICU units.

The hospital prepares supply carts in advance with medical supplies including casting materials for broken bones, chest tubes and materials to sew up wounds to quickly care for patients.

The hospital said the most common holiday hospital visits are for fractures, broken bones or concussions.

This means it’s important to stay sober behind the wheel of any vehicle.

You should also be mindful of the increased number of pedestrians walking around.

However, Rachel Cobos, Associate Trauma Medical Director at Grand Strand Medical Center, said one of the major things you should look out for as you enjoy your day off outside is the heat.

“It can be very humid, and you can get very dehydrated and you can get heat stroke from that. That can be very dangerous. So, it’s important to stay hydrated with ideally water. The other thing is to protect your skin. Whether that’s hats, clothing or sunscreen because you can still get burned and sustain pretty severe burns,” said Cobos.

As for how long you may spend in the waiting room, Cobos said you will get evaluated pretty quickly by a physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner to determine the seriousness of your injuries.

However, you can expect trauma patients who come in with more serious injuries to skip you in the waiting line.

