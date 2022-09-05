Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers & storms off & on this week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - To those of you planning to spend time outside on this Labor Day, get ready for a mix of sun and clouds with a few more showers and storms later today. This is a pattern that we’ll hold onto for the new week ahead.

TODAY

Moisture continues to creep into the area today. This will prompt increasing clouds and scattered showers by the afternoon hours. Don’t cancel those plans for the beach or pool if you plan to get out and enjoy the day off.

Here's a look at the 12 hour planner for today.
The best chance of rain? Arrives this afternoon and into the early evening hours. Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s for the Grand Strand with the upper 80s inland.

A few scattered showers and storms possible.
THIS WEEK

A cold front will move into the Carolinas by late Tuesday night, keeping rain chances around for Tuesday plans. Highs will stay in the mid 80s for the beaches with the upper 80s inland. A 30% chance of showers and storms will continue for Tuesday afternoon as the cold front moves in.

A cold front means colder weather and dry conditions right? Not this week. Unfortunately, this front stalls out over the Carolinas, keeping moisture consistent and rather high through the rest of the week.

Rain chances will increase to 40% each afternoon from Wednesday-Sunday. There may be a few days where we need to bump the afternoon coverage up to 60% but it’s simply too early to do that for now. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s for the beaches with the mid-upper 80s inland.

Highs will make it into the mid 80s with a 30-40% chance of showers and storms to end the week.
