FIRST ALERT: Earl forecast to become a major hurricane later this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re just five days away from the historical peak of hurricane season (September 10th). The tropics remain active as we head into a new week with Danielle, Earl and another chance of development.

Hurricane Danielle

The center of Hurricane Danielle was located near latitude 39.6 North, longitude 44.4 West. Danielle is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph, and a north-northeast to northeast motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected through Tuesday. A turn toward the east-northeast is anticipated by Tuesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today.

Danielle will continue to move to the northeast posing no threat to land. (WMBF)

A slow weakening trend is forecast to commence on Tuesday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 975 mb.

Tropical Storm Earl

The center of Tropical Storm Earl was located near latitude 20.9 North, longitude 65.3 West. Earl is moving toward the north-northwest near 5 mph. A turn toward the north at a slightly faster forward speed is expected later today, with this motion continuing for the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast over the next several days, and Earl could become a hurricane later this week.

Earl continues to move to the north and will become a hurricane by mid week. (WMBF)

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center. NOAA data buoy 41043 recently reported a sustained wind of 43 mph with a gust to 49 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb. NOAA data buoy 41043 recently reported a pressure of 1001.4 mb.

Earl is expected to become a hurricane by midweek. (WMBF)

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave located southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing some disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. An area of low pressure could form in association with this system during the next day or two, and subsequent gradual development is possible as it moves generally west-northwestward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the next several days. The chance of development is low at 30% over the next five days.

Three systems to watch in the Tropics (WMBF)

