Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Driver killed after being thrown from SUV in Darlington County, SCHP says

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Darlington County.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving on West Billy Farrow Highway when it ran off the road to the right, the driver overcorrected and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the Tahoe died.

The coroner’s office hasn’t released the driver’s identity yet.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened early Saturday, according to officials.
19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905, coroner says
Officials said the wreck happened in the area of Conbraco Circle at around 9:20 p.m.
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
Coastal Carolina wins their season opener over Army, 38-28
Coastal Carolina tops Army before record crowd at Brooks Stadium, 38-28
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
A dog awaits adoption inside Berkeley County Animal Center on Friday afternoon.
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Thousands of race fans descend upon Darlington Raceway for Labor Day weekend
.
VIDEO: Hospitals share how you can avoid paying them a visit on Labor Day
.
VIDEO: SCDNR offers boating tips before heading out on water during Labor Day
Many of you will hit the water for Labor Day, so it’s important to keep a few boating tips in...
SCDNR offers boating tips before heading out on water during Labor Day
Grand Strand Medical Center typically sees an increase of patients over Labor Day weekend, but...
Hospitals share how you can avoid paying them a visit on Labor Day