Driver killed after being thrown from SUV in Darlington County, SCHP says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Darlington County.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving on West Billy Farrow Highway when it ran off the road to the right, the driver overcorrected and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the Tahoe died.

The coroner’s office hasn’t released the driver’s identity yet.

