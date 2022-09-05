Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting Tuesday, certain restrictions on the beach in the city of Myrtle Beach will be lifted.

Myrtle Beach’s rules about dogs, bicycles, tents and canopies on the beach change after Labor Day.

Dogs and bicycles will be allowed on the beach at any hour starting on Tuesday and lasting through May 1, 2023. Dogs must still be on a leash.

Tents and canopies are also allowed on the beach in-line-with, or behind, the established umbrella line until Memorial Day 2023.

