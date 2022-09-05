2 juveniles, 1 adult shot during house party in Maxton, police say

MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after three people were shot at a house party in Maxton over the weekend.

Police were called around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a home on West Rockingham Road for a shooting.

The Maxton Police Department said two juveniles and one adult were hurt in the shooting. The extent of their injuries have not been released.

At this point, it’s not clear if anyone was taken into custody.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Rowland Police Department are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

