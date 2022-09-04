Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Teen shot by officer investigating sound of gunfire in Ohio

By Brian Koster and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio teenager was hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting. Police were investigating after they heard shots fired.

According to Akron Police, officers were patrolling around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when they heard multiple shots fired. Officers drove to a home on Longview Avenue and approached the back to investigate.

Police say as officers approached the rear of the home, they encountered multiple male subjects, at least one of whom was armed with a handgun, WOIO reports.

During the encounter, one officer shot his department-issued weapon, striking a 16-year-old male suspect in the hand. Officers were able to take the subject into custody without further incident.

Officers administered first aid and called for an ambulance.

The 16-year-old was later transported to Akron Children’s Hospital in stable condition. His injury is considered non-life threatening.

Police say multiple firearms were recovered from the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say
A memorial grows outside of the home where officials said a mother and her two children were...
Woman found dead with her children in Carolina Forest was in custody battle, records show
Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
ANGEL GUITTEREZ
Prisoner back in custody after escaping from Florence hospital, police say
A dog awaits adoption inside Berkeley County Animal Center on Friday afternoon.
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding

Latest News

Tropical Storm Earl
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storms Danielle and Earl gaining strength in the Atlantic
Staying dry for race day
FIRST ALERT: We’re expecting drier conditions for the rest of your Labor Day weekend
The updated boosters fight two strains of the coronavirus: the original strain and the BA.4 and...
US continues to grapple with COVID deaths as updated boosters launched
The boy's mom called the worm "the stuff of nightmares."
Boy, 9, recalls finding giant earthworm in backyard