Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police asking for tips after man found shot dead in Longs

Berlie Michael III
Berlie Michael III(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are now asking for information as they investigate what led up to a shooting death in Horry County.

According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, Berlie Michael III, 51, of Little River, was found dead in the roadway Friday morning in the Longs area.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said police were called at around 12:15 a.m. to called to a scene where a person was found in the roadway on Dewitt Road.

The coroner added that Michael died at the scene from gunshot injuries.

On Sunday, the Horry County Police Department announced it was seeking tips or any other information regarding the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say
A memorial grows outside of the home where officials said a mother and her two children were...
Woman found dead with her children in Carolina Forest was in custody battle, records show
Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
ANGEL GUITTEREZ
Prisoner back in custody after escaping from Florence hospital, police say
Officials said the wreck happened in the area of Conbraco Circle at around 9:20 p.m.
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

Latest News

Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
The wreck happened early Saturday, according to officials.
19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905, coroner says
Fallen Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr honored at NASCAR race
Fallen Officer Drew Barr honored by NASCAR driver
Coastal Carolina wins their season opener over Army, 38-28
Coastal Carolina tops Army before record crowd at Brooks Stadium, 38-28