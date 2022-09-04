Police asking for tips after man found shot dead in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are now asking for information as they investigate what led up to a shooting death in Horry County.

According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, Berlie Michael III, 51, of Little River, was found dead in the roadway Friday morning in the Longs area.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said police were called at around 12:15 a.m. to called to a scene where a person was found in the roadway on Dewitt Road.

The coroner added that Michael died at the scene from gunshot injuries.

On Sunday, the Horry County Police Department announced it was seeking tips or any other information regarding the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.