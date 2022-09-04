Officers investigate reported shots fired after Lil Baby concert in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Police Department said officers investigated reports that gunshots were fired after the Lil Baby concert on Saturday night.

Officers said people were running on the concourse after the concert and reporting that someone had fired gunshots.

According to officers, they investigated the claims and determined that there was no shooting. Officers also stated they didn’t hear any gunshots while working the concert.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena released the following statement on the incident.

The Arena also released a statement on its security measures and efforts to keep guests safe on Saturday night.

“The safety of our guests and performers is the Arena’s highest priority. We employ a variety of security measures, some of which are not as visible to the public, including an advanced weapons detection system. The safety and security steps implemented at the concert last night were consistent with steps taken for other large concerts.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.