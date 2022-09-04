Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Officers investigate reported shots fired after Lil Baby concert in Greenville

Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Police Department said officers investigated reports that gunshots were fired after the Lil Baby concert on Saturday night.

Officers said people were running on the concourse after the concert and reporting that someone had fired gunshots.

According to officers, they investigated the claims and determined that there was no shooting. Officers also stated they didn’t hear any gunshots while working the concert.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena released the following statement on the incident.

The Arena also released a statement on its security measures and efforts to keep guests safe on Saturday night.

“The safety of our guests and performers is the Arena’s highest priority.  We employ a variety of security measures,  some of which are not as visible to the public, including an advanced weapons detection system. The safety and security steps implemented at the concert last night were consistent with steps taken for other large concerts.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say
A memorial grows outside of the home where officials said a mother and her two children were...
Woman found dead with her children in Carolina Forest was in custody battle, records show
Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
Officials said the wreck happened in the area of Conbraco Circle at around 9:20 p.m.
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
A dog awaits adoption inside Berkeley County Animal Center on Friday afternoon.
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding

Latest News

Earl Track
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl are gaining strength in the Atlantic
Pleasant Labor Day
FIRST ALERT: Dry for Labor Day, but rain chances increasing later this week
The South Carolina Department of Corrections will offer a new digital tracking service to...
S.C. prison to treat substance abuse with digital therapy
Berlie Michael III
Police asking for tips after man found shot dead in Longs
Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge