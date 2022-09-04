FIRST ALERT: We’re expecting drier conditions for the rest of your Labor Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You don’t have to cancel any holiday plans this weekend because we’re expecting drier conditions for the next few days.

TODAY

Sunday will see a similar trend as Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Temperatures will once again rebound into the middle 80s near the beach and upper 80s inland. The risk of a shower or two will drop to just 20% on Sunday and most areas will be dry. Overall, a beautiful day to tailgate at the track for those who are attending the Southern 500. Rain chances will drop to zero once we get past sunset.

Staying dry for race day (WMBF)

LABOR DAY

The trend continues on Monday with temperatures once again climbing well into the 80s. The heat index will return to the 90s for most of the afternoon with just a 20% chance of a stray shower in a few spots.

Pleasant Labor Day (WMBF)

BETTER RAIN CHANCES LATER NEXT WEEK

While the rain chances are low for the next two days, that’s going to change by Tuesday evening. A cut-off low pressure system located in the Gull will provide more moisture in our area. This will increase our rain chances by midweek. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the best chance in seeing scattered storms in the Pee Dee. In addition to the rain chances, we will also have more clouds cover, this is going to keep our temperatures at bay in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances increases (WMBF)

