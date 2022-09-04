Coastal Carolina tops Army before record crowd at Brooks Stadium, 38-28

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s 20th season of football started out quite like the past two on Saturday. With tons of offensive firepower.

The Chanticleers defeated Army 38-28 in front of a sold-out Brooks Stadium as both teams racked more than 750 yards of combined total offense.

Coming off offseason shoulder surgery, Coastal quarterback Grayson McCall was efficient in his 2022 debut as he threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns while also only missing five passes. He also took six carries for 27 yards and a late touchdown on the ground.

Running back Reese White caught a pair of those scores while also carrying the load out of the backfield with 133 yards and an additional score on the ground. Graduate transfer receiver Sam Pinckney was also a favorite target of McCall, leading all wideouts with 69 yards on the night.

DOWN TO THE WIRE

After Army capitalized on just their fourth total pass of the game for a 65-yard touchdown, McCall led the Coastal offense down the field and found White for the pair’s second scoring connection on a 14-yard RPO pass.

The Black Knights looked to respond on their next drive, but Army quarterback Tyhier Tyler was flushed out of the pocket on a third down and lobbed a pass only to be intercepted by Coastal safety Tavyn Jackson.

The Chants were able to take advantage of the turnover, capping off what became a long drive mostly in Army territory with White’s lone rushing score to put Coastal up by 10.

The Black Knights only took two plays to cut into that lead as Cade Ballard connected with a wide-open Braheam Murphy for a 73-yard touchdown to make it a 31-28 game.

Coastal got themselves some more breathing room late as McCall ran it in himself from five yards out with a little over three minutes to go, putting the Chants up 38-28. An Army three-and-out on the next possession would ultimately seal the win for Coastal.

EARLY BACK AND FORTH

Down 7-0 midway through the first quarter, the Chants struck back with a 12-play, 85-yard drive highlighted by two fourth-down conversions in Army territory. McCall would cap it off with his first scoring connection with White.

Coastal’s defense forced a three-and-out on Army’s next possession and the offense marched down the field again. That drive led to McCall finding Pinckney on a diving catch from 26 yards out to give the Chants a 14-7 lead.

Army responded with a long 15-play, 72-yard drive of their own, running it down as Jakobi Buchanan rumbled his way into the endzone as the Black Knights tied things up heading into halftime.

ON THE RUN

The Black Knights’ triple-option offense nearly led the nation in rushing last year. So naturally, they showcased it early and often against the Chants.

They broke open the scoring when Tyrrell Robinson broke through for a 70-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.

Army tallied up 210 total rushing yards, with Robinson leading the way with 135 yards on nine carries.

RECORD CROWD

The official announced attendance at Brooks Stadium was 21,165, a new stadium record.

SAVE THE DATE

Saturday’s game came three days ahead of the anniversary of Coastal’s first-ever football game on Sept. 6, 2003, when the Chants defeated Newberry.

UP NEXT

The Chants (1-0) host old Big South Conference rival Gardner-Webb next Saturday as they continue a three-game homestand.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

