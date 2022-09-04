Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition carrying seven people, including five children, failed to yield and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler.(Portageville Fire and Rescue)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway.

According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.

The Expedition, which was being driven by 34-year-old Startisha M. Brown, had six passengers from Memphis, Tennessee, five of whom were children ranging in age from 11 to 15. The sixth passenger was 30-year-old Tatrelisha M. Johnson.

Two of the children, an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Two other children suffered serious injuries. A 13-year-old girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital by helicopter, and a 15-year-old girl was taken to St. Francis Medical Center by ambulance.

Johnson, Brown, and a 14-year-old girl were all taken by ambulance to the hospital. The latter two are said to have moderate injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, Daniel L. Wiggins of Pineville, Louisiana, was uninjured.

Portageville Fire and Rescue posted a media release of their response to the crash. According to officials, when fire and rescue got to the scene, all seven occupants of the Expedition were trapped. It took first responders over 10 minutes to rescue everyone.

The state highway patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say
A memorial grows outside of the home where officials said a mother and her two children were...
Woman found dead with her children in Carolina Forest was in custody battle, records show
Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
ANGEL GUITTEREZ
Prisoner back in custody after escaping from Florence hospital, police say
Myrtle Beach police warn of ongoing phone scam

Latest News

Coastal Carolina logo
Coastal Carolina tops Army before record crowd at Brooks Stadium, 38-28
VIDEO: Coastal Carolina tops Army before record crowd at Brooks Stadium, 38-28
VIDEO: Coastal Carolina tops Army before record crowd at Brooks Stadium, 38-28
Officials said the wreck happened in the area of Conbraco Circle at around 9:20 p.m.
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate...
Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series