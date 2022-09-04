19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905, coroner says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 905.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the area of Sarvis Farm Road, which is located near the state line in Longs.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden later identified the person who died as 19-year-old Jonah Prince, of Loris.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

