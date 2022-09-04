Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905, coroner says

The wreck happened early Saturday, according to officials.
The wreck happened early Saturday, according to officials.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 905.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the area of Sarvis Farm Road, which is located near the state line in Longs.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden later identified the person who died as 19-year-old Jonah Prince, of Loris.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say
A memorial grows outside of the home where officials said a mother and her two children were...
Woman found dead with her children in Carolina Forest was in custody battle, records show
Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
ANGEL GUITTEREZ
Prisoner back in custody after escaping from Florence hospital, police say
Officials said the wreck happened in the area of Conbraco Circle at around 9:20 p.m.
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

Latest News

Coastal Carolina wins their season opener over Army, 38-28
Coastal Carolina tops Army before record crowd at Brooks Stadium, 38-28
Staying dry for race day
FIRST ALERT: Drier conditions for the rest of Labor Day weekend
Tropical Storm Earl
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storms Danielle and Earl gaining strength in the Atlantic
VIDEO: Coastal Carolina tops Army before record crowd at Brooks Stadium, 38-28
VIDEO: Coastal Carolina tops Army before record crowd at Brooks Stadium, 38-28