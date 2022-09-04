Submit a Tip
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

Officials said the wreck happened in the area of Conbraco Circle at around 9:20 p.m.
Officials said the wreck happened in the area of Conbraco Circle at around 9:20 p.m.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a wreck on Highway 501 in the Carolina Forest area late Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Conbraco Circle for a crash involving one vehicle at 9:20 p.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No additional word was provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

