Prisoner in custody after escaping from Florence hospital

ANGEL GUITTEREZ
ANGEL GUITTEREZ(Source: Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence Police Department Captain Bob Drulis has confirmed that the prisoner is in custody.

Florence Police Department said that the prisoner, Angel Gutierrez, of Florence, had escaped around 8:30 p.m. Friday evening before he was taken back into custody around 10:30 p.m.

Gutierrez was located around the CSX wooded area.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

