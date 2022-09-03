Prisoner in custody after escaping from Florence hospital

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence Police Department Captain Bob Drulis has confirmed that the prisoner is in custody.

Florence Police Department said that the prisoner, Angel Gutierrez, of Florence, had escaped around 8:30 p.m. Friday evening before he was taken back into custody around 10:30 p.m.

Gutierrez was located around the CSX wooded area.

