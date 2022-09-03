Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles drove recklessly and blocked traffic on the Ravenel bridge, according to police.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the following arrests were made Friday.

  • Evin Bruce Fagan, 30, from Goose Creek, was charged with criminal conspiracy and reckless driving
  • Anthony Nazar Sa’id Joyner, 23, of North Charleston, was charged with criminal conspiracy
  • Wa Vante Jamont Doctor, 20, from Charleston, was charged with criminal conspiracy and reckless driving
  • Ja Vante Daquann Doctor, 20 from Charleston, was charged criminal conspiracy
  • Jerquell McKenzie Jamal Geddis, 18, of Summerville, was charged with criminal conspiracy
Even Bruce Fagan (top left), Anthony Nazar Sa’id Joyner (top middle), Wa Vante Jamont Doctor...
Even Bruce Fagan (top left), Anthony Nazar Sa’id Joyner (top middle), Wa Vante Jamont Doctor (top right), Ja Vante Daquann Doctor (bottom left) and Jerquell McKenzie Jamal Geddis (bottom right) were arrested on Friday, police say.(Al Cannon Detention Center)

Police were notified Saturday, Aug. 13 at 3:54 p.m. of reports of the vehicles that were said to be stopped on the bridge, blocking traffic and doing “burnouts,” Inspector Don Calabrese said.

“The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount Pleasant and then back across the bridge towards Charleston,” he said.

The department is currently reviewing videos and photos of the event to determine how long traffic was blocked, but initial estimates suggest two to three minutes, Calabrese said.

No one was injured during the incident.

All five people arrested were booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center and are waiting for a bond hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial grows outside of the home where officials said a mother and her two children were...
Woman found dead with her children in Carolina Forest was in custody battle, records show
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say
Myrtle Beach police warn of ongoing phone scam
Tropical Storm Earl
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Earl forms near the Caribbean, Hurricane Danielle spinning in the North Atlantic