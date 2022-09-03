Learning to cope with tragedy after a mother, 2 children found dead in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- A Carolina Forest community is shaken by news of the recent shooting deaths of a mother and her two children.

Laura Moberley and her two young children, who were students of Carolina Forest Elementary and Ten Oaks Middle School, were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle on Wednesday.

Some parents who spoke to WMBF News wondered how to have the tough conversation of explaining what happened to their children’s friends and classmates.

Scott Pomicter, an Outpatient Manager and Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Strand Behavioral Health, said there are a few things parents can do when tough conversations arise.

He stressed the importance of being honest with your child and explaining what happened if they don’t already know. In addition, parents should allow children to ask questions to help process the experience and have a support circle such as a friend, professional or clergyman.

Pomicter also said younger children may show signs of behavior changes and to pay attention to their emotions. During this time children could also experience clinginess and struggle with sleeping.

“Sometimes children cannot verbalize what they’re going through, but they’ll show it through behaviors or through their emotions,” said Pomicter. “They can always think about the memories they had with the loved ones they lost, and they can always make memories through art or music or poetry, or storytelling and things along those lines.”

He said it’s okay for parents not to know the answers to questions about grief and to try building a strong support system which can help both parents and their children.

While everyone, no matter the age, handles grief differently, it’s important to allow parents and children to go through mixed emotions and know that it is okay to not be okay.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.