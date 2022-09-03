FIRST ALERT: Normal temperatures with a few showers lingering throughout Labor Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Labor Day weekend will feature near normal temperatures, rather high humidity, and a few showers or a storm at times.

TODAY

The Labor Day weekend will kick off with a mix of sun and clouds. Morning temperatures in the lower to middle 70s will climb into the middle to upper 80s through the afternoon. With humidity in place, the heat index will hover well into the 90s for most of the day. A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible with rain chances at 20%. The best risk of a shower will be from mid morning through the early afternoon near the beaches and in the mid afternoon inland. Rain chances will quickly come to an end during the early evening.

Great day to be at the beach (WMBF)

TONIGHT

If you’re heading out to the Coastal game tonight, rain chances will drop after sunset and we’ll be dry for the entire game. Kickoff starts at 7pm. Temperatures are going to drop in the low to mid 70s across the Pee Dee with partly cloudy skies.

College football is back (WMBF)

SUNDAY

Sunday will see a similar trend as Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Temperatures will once again rebound into the middle 80s near the beach and upper 80s inland. The risk of a shower or two will drop to just 20% on Sunday and most areas will be dry.

Sunday planner (WMBF)

MONDAY

The trend continues on Monday with temperatures once again climbing well into the 80s. The heat index will return to the 90s for most of the afternoon with just a 20% chance of a stray shower in a few spots.

Better rain chances will arrive as we head back to work and school next week.

Better rain chances next week (WMBF)

