Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Normal temperatures with a few showers lingering throughout Labor Day weekend

Labor day weekend forecast
Labor day weekend forecast(WMBF)
By Matt Bullock
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Labor Day weekend will feature near normal temperatures, rather high humidity, and a few showers or a storm at times.

TODAY

The Labor Day weekend will kick off with a mix of sun and clouds. Morning temperatures in the lower to middle 70s will climb into the middle to upper 80s through the afternoon. With humidity in place, the heat index will hover well into the 90s for most of the day. A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible with rain chances at 20%. The best risk of a shower will be from mid morning through the early afternoon near the beaches and in the mid afternoon inland. Rain chances will quickly come to an end during the early evening.

Great day to be at the beach
Great day to be at the beach(WMBF)

TONIGHT

If you’re heading out to the Coastal game tonight, rain chances will drop after sunset and we’ll be dry for the entire game. Kickoff starts at 7pm. Temperatures are going to drop in the low to mid 70s across the Pee Dee with partly cloudy skies.

College football is back
College football is back(WMBF)

SUNDAY

Sunday will see a similar trend as Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Temperatures will once again rebound into the middle 80s near the beach and upper 80s inland. The risk of a shower or two will drop to just 20% on Sunday and most areas will be dry.

Sunday planner
Sunday planner(WMBF)

MONDAY

The trend continues on Monday with temperatures once again climbing well into the 80s. The heat index will return to the 90s for most of the afternoon with just a 20% chance of a stray shower in a few spots.

Better rain chances will arrive as we head back to work and school next week.

Better rain chances next week
Better rain chances next week(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial grows outside of the home where officials said a mother and her two children were...
Woman found dead with her children in Carolina Forest was in custody battle, records show
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say
Myrtle Beach police warn of ongoing phone scam
Tropical Storm Earl
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Earl forms near the Caribbean, Hurricane Danielle spinning in the North Atlantic

Latest News

Tropical Storm Earl
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Earl forms near the Caribbean, Hurricane Danielle spinning in the North Atlantic
.
VIDEO: TROPICS | Danielle becomes the first Atlantic hurricane of the season
Warm with just a stray shower.
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable warmth, humidity and a few showers for the long weekend
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic