Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Missing Darlington man with autism found safe, deputies say

Devell Knox
Devell Knox(Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office reported on Saturday that a missing man with autism has been found.

Devell Knox, 31, was last seen on Friday along Treys Drive in Darlington, which is near the Darlington County Emergency Management building.

The sheriff’s office sent an alert around 11:30 a.m. Saturday that Knox was located and is safe.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial grows outside of the home where officials said a mother and her two children were...
Woman found dead with her children in Carolina Forest was in custody battle, records show
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say
Myrtle Beach police warn of ongoing phone scam
Tropical Storm Earl
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Earl forms near the Caribbean, Hurricane Danielle spinning in the North Atlantic

Latest News

SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
A dog awaits adoption inside Berkeley County Animal Center on Friday afternoon.
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding
Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles...
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
ANGEL GUITTEREZ
Prisoner back in custody after escaping from Florence hospital, police say