Missing Darlington man with autism found safe, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office reported on Saturday that a missing man with autism has been found.

Devell Knox, 31, was last seen on Friday along Treys Drive in Darlington, which is near the Darlington County Emergency Management building.

The sheriff’s office sent an alert around 11:30 a.m. Saturday that Knox was located and is safe.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.