Deputies arrest suspected burglar who was shot during home invasion in Adams Run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man who attempted to break into an Adams Run home Saturday morning.

Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, of Adams Run was arrested and charged for the attempted burglary.

Deputies responded to a home invasion 911 call in the 5300 block of Mauss Hill Road just before 3:30 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

Two residents were inside the home when Butler broke a glass window in the front door and climbed through where he was shot in the left arm by the homeowner, deputies say.

On arrival, deputies found Butler lying in the home near the door suffering from a gunshot wound as well as a bag of cocaine that deputies say belonged to him.

Butler reportedly told detectives that he had consumed drugs and alcohol and was fleeing a nearby party when he broke into the home.

Butler was taken to a hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound. After release from the hospital, he was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on charges of first-degree burglary and cocaine possession.

The victims of the home-invasion, both in their 60′s, were not hurt.

No charges are expected to be brought against the homeowner who fired the weapon.

