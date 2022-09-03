Coastal Carolina students get ready for Chants season opener

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- College football season is almost underway for Teal Nation, and college students are ready to return to Brooks Stadium.

Crowds of Coastal Carolina University students flooded the lawn of the Wall Building on campus hoping to get some new teal swag just in time for the season opener.

The Office of Student Life at CCU offered the first 554 students 3 free t-shirts, one for the teal out game, one for the black out game and one for the white out game.

Some students said this is their favorite time of the year they look forward to football season.

“It’s a very lively atmosphere and just being in the presence of other people who enjoy the same thing, same passion, it’s really awesome,” said senior Jordan Hucks.

The Chants’ first game of the 2022 season is already sold out, but CCU students don’t have to worry about getting a spot in the student section to cheer on their team.

The university said students do not need to reserve tickets, they will need to enter through gate 2 of Brooks Stadium using their CINO card.

However, to allow Coastal Carolina students the best opportunity to attend the game, student guest tickets are no longer available for the season opener.

New to campus, Michael Davinni said he transferred from California to Coastal Carolina and this will be his first Chants game.

”Honestly I think it’s gonna be pretty hectic,” said Davinni. “There’s gonna be a lot of people there, a lot of people that I haven’t seen or known. I think it’s gonna be great I think there’s gonna be a lot of energy I’m just very excited to go experience it.”

Ready for the new season to begin, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face the Army West Point Black Knights Sept. 3. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

