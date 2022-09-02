WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 2
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Friday night is here, which means plenty of high school football action across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Check back for score updates and then catch Extra Point at 11:15 p.m.!
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
St. James at Myrtle Beach
Carolina Forest at Oceanside Collegiate
Conway at Ashley Ridge
Socastee at West Florence
Hartsville at Camden
North Myrtle Beach at West Brunswick (NC)
South Florence at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Dillon at Wilson
Lugoff-Elgin at Darlington
Lake City at Kingstree
Marlboro County at Scotland County (NC)
Georgetown at Philip Simmons
Loris at South Columbus (NC)
East Clarendon at Manning
Ashley (NC) at Waccamaw
Andrews at Carvers Bay
Central at Marion
Mullins at Green Sea Floyds
McBee at Latta
Hemingway at Lake View
Cheraw at Hannah-Pamplico
Legion Collegiate at Lamar
Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy
Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy
Dillon Christian at Clarendon Hall
Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman
