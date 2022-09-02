Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 2

WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Logo(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Friday night is here, which means plenty of high school football action across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Check back for score updates and then catch Extra Point at 11:15 p.m.!

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

St. James at Myrtle Beach

Carolina Forest at Oceanside Collegiate

Conway at Ashley Ridge

Socastee at West Florence

Hartsville at Camden

North Myrtle Beach at West Brunswick (NC)

South Florence at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Dillon at Wilson

Lugoff-Elgin at Darlington

Lake City at Kingstree

Marlboro County at Scotland County (NC)

Georgetown at Philip Simmons

Loris at South Columbus (NC)

East Clarendon at Manning

Ashley (NC) at Waccamaw

Andrews at Carvers Bay

Central at Marion

Mullins at Green Sea Floyds

McBee at Latta

Hemingway at Lake View

Cheraw at Hannah-Pamplico

Legion Collegiate at Lamar

Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy

Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy

Dillon Christian at Clarendon Hall

Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Heavy police, fire presence as authorities investigate shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
A memorial grows outside of the home where officials said a mother and her two children were...
Woman found dead with her children in Carolina Forest was in custody battle, records show
Danielle remains stationary over the north Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Danielle stationary over the north Atlantic, next depression could form this weekend
Myrtle Beach police warn of ongoing phone scam

Latest News

.
VIDEO: What to know before you head to the Chants game at Brook Stadium
.
VIDEO: Cook Out Southern 500 Fan Experience
.
Darlington Raceway: Interview with Jordan Anderson
.
VIDEO: Do’s and don’ts for fans in the stands at the ‘Track Too Tough to Tame’