WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 2

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Friday night is here, which means plenty of high school football action across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Check back for score updates and then catch Extra Point at 11:15 p.m.!

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

St. James at Myrtle Beach

Carolina Forest at Oceanside Collegiate

Conway at Ashley Ridge

Socastee at West Florence

Hartsville at Camden

North Myrtle Beach at West Brunswick (NC)

South Florence at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Dillon at Wilson

Lugoff-Elgin at Darlington

Lake City at Kingstree

Marlboro County at Scotland County (NC)

Georgetown at Philip Simmons

Loris at South Columbus (NC)

East Clarendon at Manning

Ashley (NC) at Waccamaw

Andrews at Carvers Bay

Central at Marion

Mullins at Green Sea Floyds

McBee at Latta

Hemingway at Lake View

Cheraw at Hannah-Pamplico

Legion Collegiate at Lamar

Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy

Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy

Dillon Christian at Clarendon Hall

Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.