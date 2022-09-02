Submit a Tip
What to know before you head to the Chants game at Brook Stadium

By Makayla Evans
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s quiet here in the stadium Friday morning, but soon we’ll be able to hear the Chants cheer all the way from the beach because tickets for the game are sold out!

If you’ll be in the stadium cheering, here are some things you need to know before heading to Brooks Stadium.

  • All belongings must be in a clear bag
  • No outside food or drinks
  • No umbrellas
  • No weapons
  • No re-entry

CCU Head Football Coach Jamey Chadwell says he can’t wait to see fans back in seats at Brooks Stadium.

”I don’t know if you could ask for something better,” said Chadwell. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase, you know, our university. And you know showcase this team and who they are and what they’re about and the mindset that they have. I hope it’s packed. I hope we set a record. This team, these young men have an opportunity to go out and do some special things and we need to get behind them.”

The Chants go into the season ranked number two in the east division in the 2022 Sun Belt Football Coaches Poll behind App State

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. Saturday.

