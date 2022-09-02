Warrants: Man accused of robbing Hartsville convenience store with shotgun

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery in the Pee Dee.

The Hartsville Police Department said it arrested Derrick George after an incident that happened Thursday at a convenience store on Fifth Street.

According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, an employee at the store told police George entered the store and began demanding money from a register. He then began to pull a long gun from his waistband, which was identified as a shotgun in arrest warrants.

The employee then opened the register and gave George all of the money inside, totaling $123. He was also believed to have robbed the same store a little over a month ago, according to the employee.

After taking the money, George then allegedly took off on foot towards East Lake Drive. Police later found a hoodie and a glove he was believed to be wearing in the area of Ridgecrest Drive.

A K9 unit was then called in, which eventually led to George’s arrest along with other video and physical evidence.

As of Friday evening, he remains booked at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center with no bond set.

