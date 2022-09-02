Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Warrants: Man accused of robbing Hartsville convenience store with shotgun

Derrick George
Derrick George(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery in the Pee Dee.

The Hartsville Police Department said it arrested Derrick George after an incident that happened Thursday at a convenience store on Fifth Street.

According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, an employee at the store told police George entered the store and began demanding money from a register. He then began to pull a long gun from his waistband, which was identified as a shotgun in arrest warrants.

The employee then opened the register and gave George all of the money inside, totaling $123. He was also believed to have robbed the same store a little over a month ago, according to the employee.

After taking the money, George then allegedly took off on foot towards East Lake Drive. Police later found a hoodie and a glove he was believed to be wearing in the area of Ridgecrest Drive.

A K9 unit was then called in, which eventually led to George’s arrest along with other video and physical evidence.

As of Friday evening, he remains booked at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center with no bond set.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Heavy police, fire presence as authorities investigate shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
A memorial grows outside of the home where officials said a mother and her two children were...
Woman found dead with her children in Carolina Forest was in custody battle, records show
Danielle remains stationary over the north Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Danielle stationary over the north Atlantic, next depression could form this weekend
Myrtle Beach police warn of ongoing phone scam

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Woman found dead with her children in Carolina Forest was in custody battle, records show
.
VIDEO: Children coping with tragedy
Suspect and black Nissan Altima that was stolen with baby inside
Search continues for suspect, stolen car after baby found safe in Greenville
Douglas Alan Singer
Upstate sex offender arrested after picking up teen he met online, deputies say