Upstate sex offender arrested after picking up teen he met online, deputies say

Douglas Alan Singer
Douglas Alan Singer(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a convicted sex offender was arrested again on Thursday.

Deputies said 36-year-old Douglas Alan Singer, who lives in Westminster, picked up a teenager he met online from a neighboring county. According to arrest warrants, he gave the minor marijuana in order to solicit sex.

Singer did not provide his Facebook account information to the sheriff’s office, which is a court-ordered guideline since he is a registered sex offender.

The teen victim was reunited with family after being dropped off at the Seneca Walmart, deputies said.

Singer is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sex offender registry violation.

He was convicted in 2004 for third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in 2009 for failure to register as a sex offender.

