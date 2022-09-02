Submit a Tip
From track history to fan experience, a break down of race weekend at Darlington Raceway

By Rachel Bogle
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Thousands of race fans are revving up for a big weekend at the Track Too Tough to Tame.

There are two big races hitting the track for the Labor Day weekend. On Saturday, it’s the NASCAR Xfinity Series and then on Sunday, it’s the race everyone will be watching, the Cook Out Southern 500.

The Cook Out Southern 500 is the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

WMBF News anchor Rachel Bogle went to Darlington Raceway where she talked with drivers, fans and also learned about the track’s history.

Watch her stories below:

