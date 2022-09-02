Submit a Tip
Reports: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by 2026

(Roger Steinman | AP)
By Michael Owens
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WMBF) - After years of speculation and discussion, the College Football Playoff is reportedly about to get a lot bigger.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report Friday that the CFP Board of Managers agreed on a 12-team format that is expected to begin in 2026.

The move comes nearly a decade after the CFP was established in 2014 under the current four-team format.

The teams are selected and ranked by a committee of athletic administrators and other members to determine the best teams in college football. Two semifinals are held each year in a rotation of high-profile bowl games before the national championship game nearly two weeks later.

Thamel noted that while the 12-team model is expected to start in 2026 after the current agreement expires, there is a chance it could begin sooner.

Multiple other reports state the format would feature the six highest-ranked conference champions and the next six highest-ranked teams as voted on by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

It’s not immediately clear how bowl games would factor into the new format.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

