Reports: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by 2026

(WMBF) - After years of speculation and discussion, the College Football Playoff is reportedly about to get a lot bigger.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report Friday that the CFP Board of Managers agreed on a 12-team format that is expected to begin in 2026.

The move comes nearly a decade after the CFP was established in 2014 under the current four-team format.

The teams are selected and ranked by a committee of athletic administrators and other members to determine the best teams in college football. Two semifinals are held each year in a rotation of high-profile bowl games before the national championship game nearly two weeks later.

Thamel noted that while the 12-team model is expected to start in 2026 after the current agreement expires, there is a chance it could begin sooner.

Multiple other reports state the format would feature the six highest-ranked conference champions and the next six highest-ranked teams as voted on by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

It’s not immediately clear how bowl games would factor into the new format.

