The Narrative Method is helping people improve their communication skills with others

The Narrative Method's mission is to mission is to connect people everywhere to themselves and each other through sharing their creativity and the stories of their lives.

They want to create a safe, supportive spaces for people to share and listen to each other’s stories, be creative, and see their world in new ways.

They believe that everyone deserves to feel seen, heard and accepted for who they really are.

You can join them for their weekly sessions Sundays at 11:30am EST/8:30am PST and Tuesdays at 7:00pm EST/4:00pm PST for an hour of short-form creative writing in any genre.

No criticism, no judgment, just get out of your own way and let your story out!

All sessions are conducted online via zoom. Each session needs to be signed up for individually. Cameras need to be on for sharing. Please email any questions to info@thenarrativemethod.org.

