Horry County police investigating after body found in roadway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a shooting death after a body was found in the roadway early Friday morning.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, around 12:15 a.m. a person was found in the roadway on Dewitt Rd in the Longs area.

Fowler said the person died on the scene from gunshot injuries.

An autopsy will be scheduled at MUSC and HCPD is investigating it as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

