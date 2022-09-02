Submit a Tip
Florence police arrest suspect in shooting that killed 1, hurt another

Devon Isaac
Devon Isaac(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department took a man into custody in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week.

Police, along with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, arrested Devon Isaac of Florence.

He is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from a shooting on Tuesday in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive.

Kalique Allen, 26, died in the shooting. A woman was also hurt and taken to a hospital, where at last check she was in critical condition.

Capt. Bob Drulis of the Florence County Police Department told WMBF News this is the 13th homicide in Florence this year.

This deadly shooting is still under investigation.

