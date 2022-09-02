Florence police arrest suspect in shooting that killed 1, hurt another

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department took a man into custody in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week.

Police, along with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, arrested Devon Isaac of Florence.

He is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from a shooting on Tuesday in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive.

Kalique Allen, 26, died in the shooting. A woman was also hurt and taken to a hospital, where at last check she was in critical condition.

Capt. Bob Drulis of the Florence County Police Department told WMBF News this is the 13th homicide in Florence this year.

This deadly shooting is still under investigation.

